Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nomura upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

VMC stock opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,997.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/vulcan-materials-vmc-stake-boosted-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.