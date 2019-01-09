Vocera Communications (VCRA) vs. 5Barz International (BARZ) Financial Analysis

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and 5Barz International (OTCMKTS:BARZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and 5Barz International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -3.36% -0.71% -0.36% 5Barz International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vocera Communications and 5Barz International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 7 0 2.88 5Barz International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications presently has a consensus price target of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than 5Barz International.

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5Barz International has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5Barz International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of 5Barz International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vocera Communications and 5Barz International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 7.71 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -138.40 5Barz International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5Barz International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Summary

5Barz International beats Vocera Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About 5Barz International

5BARz International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a line of cellular network infrastructure devices for use in the office, home, and mobile market places in India, Latin America, the United States, and Western Europe. The company's 5BARz brand products strengthen weak cellular signals to deliver high quality signals for voice, data, and video reception on cell phones and other cellular equipped devices. It offers 5BARz Road Warrior, a plug and play device designed for users on the go; and 5BARz Network Extender that provides increased voice experience and data throughput covering an area of some 4,000 square feet used in the home or office. The company was formerly known as Bio-Stuff Inc. and changed its name to 5Barz International, Inc. in December 2010. 5BARz International, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

