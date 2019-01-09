Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Chairman Sells $402,200.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $402,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 487,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,350. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

