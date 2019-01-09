Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vitamin Shoppe from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

NYSE VSI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vitamin Shoppe has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 3,775.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

