Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Given $11.45 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price target for the company.

VIOT stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,400,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,318,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

