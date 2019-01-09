VICI Properties (VICI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

