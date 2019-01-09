Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 167.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,402 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 301,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $107,750.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $127,959. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

