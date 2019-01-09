Verizon Communications Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 353,046 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,291% compared to the typical volume of 14,767 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/verizon-communications-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.