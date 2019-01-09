Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,759,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,728,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,445,327,000 after purchasing an additional 308,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,794,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,197,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

VZ stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

