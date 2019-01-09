Verastem (VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verastem to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $4.04 on Friday. Verastem has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

