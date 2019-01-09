Veracyte (VCYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Veracyte to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.53. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,752.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,305 shares of company stock valued at $950,193 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,535,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 910,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 409,641 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

