VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA) Position Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

