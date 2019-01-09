VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (VOOV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF (BMV:VOOV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $448,000.

Shares of BMV:VOOV opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7097 per share. This is a boost from VANGUARD S&P 500 VALUE ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

