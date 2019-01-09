VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,699,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,287,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,199,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after buying an additional 6,119,137 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,154,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,055 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,052,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 744,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000.

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

