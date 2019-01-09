Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,359,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,691 shares.The stock last traded at $141.31 and had previously closed at $139.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

