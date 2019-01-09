Vanguard Group Inc Raises Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,722,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.10% of Sanmina worth $185,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $6,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,526,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,120,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,595 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $379,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment.

