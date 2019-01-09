Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ICU Medical worth $419,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 165,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 115,526 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 170,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 566.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $523,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $233.68 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.94 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

