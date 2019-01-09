Vanguard Group Inc Increases Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $192,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,659,000 after buying an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $4,811,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Increases Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/vanguard-group-inc-increases-stake-in-varonis-systems-inc-vrns.html.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.