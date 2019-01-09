Vanguard Group Inc. Has $408.07 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LogMeIn worth $408,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in LogMeIn by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LogMeIn by 23.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 86.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LOGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded LogMeIn from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $1,847,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,676.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LOGM opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

