Vanguard Group Inc Has $190.22 Million Stake in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of First Merchants worth $190,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 425,522 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,067 shares of company stock valued at $37,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FRME opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

