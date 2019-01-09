Vanguard Group Inc Buys 17,212 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (TVTY)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.14% of Tivity Health worth $186,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tivity Health by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Tivity Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tivity Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tivity Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.35.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

