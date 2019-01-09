Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 66,967 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of HNI worth $180,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in HNI by 108.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,483,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 15.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 54,591 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,998.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,660 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $890,089.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,644,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.37. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.27 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 16.11%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

