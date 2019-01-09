Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Position Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

