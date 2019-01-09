Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Position Lessened by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10,062.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,398,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,833 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 175,154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 49,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,058. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Position Lessened by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/vanguard-financials-etf-vfh-position-lessened-by-lenox-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.