ValuEngine Upgrades Nordic American Tanker (NAT) to Hold

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 90.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 300,750 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,720,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 430,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 93,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

