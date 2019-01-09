ValuEngine Lowers Insulet (PODD) to Buy

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PODD. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.87.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $491,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,451 shares of company stock worth $691,834. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,778,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,119,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,434,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 57.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,334,000 after purchasing an additional 682,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,823,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

