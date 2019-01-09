ValuEngine Lowers I.D. Systems (IDSY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

IDSY opened at $6.04 on Friday. I.D. Systems has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that I.D. Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 42,635 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $271,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 123,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $639,735.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 304,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,566 and sold 91,224 shares valued at $574,795. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDSY. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of I.D. Systems in the third quarter worth $525,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 68.8% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 124,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 50,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 438,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

