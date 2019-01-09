ValuEngine Lowers Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) to Hold

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HALL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

