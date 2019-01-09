Vaccinex (VCNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaccinex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaccinex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $3.73 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the third quarter worth $365,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It focuses on developing antibody treatments relevant to cancer, inflammation, and auto-immune diseases, as well as products for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s diseases.

