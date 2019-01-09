USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,629,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 876,455 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 143.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 700,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,419,760. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous special dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

