USS Investment Management Ltd Has $29.45 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,768,560,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,357,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.68 on Wednesday, hitting $245.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,250. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $273.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.93.

In related news, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total transaction of $521,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,620. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

