USS Investment Management Ltd Has $221.56 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,444,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Raytheon comprises about 2.7% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $221,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 140.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $158.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

