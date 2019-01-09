Urban&Civic PLC (UANC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Urban&Civic stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. Urban&Civic has a 52-week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Urban&Civic in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider Robin Butler sold 90,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £239,912.45 ($313,488.11).

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; city center and commercial regional projects; and smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

