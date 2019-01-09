Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,668 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 824% compared to the average volume of 397 put options.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

