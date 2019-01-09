United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,914. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

