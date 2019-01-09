United Insurance (UIHC) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,436. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $695.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,346,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 165,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Insurance by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 109,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Insurance by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.