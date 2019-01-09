Unit Co. (UNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.85 Million

Analysts predict that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will post $216.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.71 million. Unit posted sales of $204.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year sales of $840.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.09 million to $844.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.18 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $976.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unit.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Unit had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on Unit in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of UNT opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Unit has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,237,000 after acquiring an additional 206,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Unit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,521,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Unit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,603,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unit (UNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.