Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Gap Up to $150.75

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.44, but opened at $150.75. Union Pacific shares last traded at $150.58, with a volume of 199319 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

