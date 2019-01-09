Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Raised by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 76,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after acquiring an additional 791,990 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.72.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

