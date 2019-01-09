Unilever (UL) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 101,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,735. Unilever has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 238,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 445,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.