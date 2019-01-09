Unilever (UL) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.
Shares of UL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 101,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,735. Unilever has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.
