UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.94% of UMB Financial worth $68,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in UMB Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $35,029.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,338 shares in the company, valued at $606,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $104,498.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,278.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $170,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

UMBF stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $251.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/umb-financial-corp-umbf-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.