ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 14680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.96).

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their target price on shares of ULS Technology from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get ULS Technology alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/uls-technology-uls-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-73-00.html.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.