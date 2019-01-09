UBS Group Lowers Envestnet (ENV) Price Target to $64.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,106. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $169,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth $203,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

