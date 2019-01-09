U.S. Silica (SLCA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 1,941,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,628,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. R. F. Lafferty set a $29.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,815 shares in the company, valued at $889,821.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 47,290 shares in the company, valued at $661,114.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after buying an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after buying an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,005,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

