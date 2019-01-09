U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 144,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 100,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,882 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

