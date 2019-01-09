U and I Group (UAI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get U and I Group alerts:

Shares of UAI stock opened at GBX 203.98 ($2.67) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.15 ($2.75).

In other U and I Group news, insider Matthew Weiner acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,614.66). Also, insider Richard Upton acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($168,561.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 89,156 shares of company stock valued at $18,895,824 in the last ninety days.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.