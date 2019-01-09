Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Holdings Increased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.18. 117,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,813,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,773,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,305 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

