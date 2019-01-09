Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB restated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$5.10 to C$4.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

TRQ stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 325,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.94 and a 52-week high of C$4.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$322.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulf Quellmann bought 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,412.00.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

