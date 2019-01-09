Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.90 ($3.34).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 202.90 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.18).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.