Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Sells 4,029 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.9% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. 377,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,732. The company has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

